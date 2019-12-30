First African American sheriff sworn in Monday in Southampton County

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Monday was a historic day for Southampton County.

Residents showed up Monday to support their new sheriff, Josh Wyche Sr., as he was sworn into office.

He is the first African American sheriff to serve in Southampton County.

“We are going to take this county and move forward in a positive manner,” Wyche said.

Wyche has been part of the Southampton County Sheriffs Office for more than 30 years. So many people showed up for the ceremony, they were seated in an overflow room.

“There was an overflow in the Circuit Court, so therefore we opened up the District Court … and once we got them in there, when I got through with the ceremony upstairs I came down and gave them the talk I gave upstairs,” Wyche said.

There were a lot of young people in the crowd, as well.

“I know the generations that are coming after us, but I was touched to see so many kids in the audience. That was inspiring and promising,” said resident James McGee.

“To me, it means they can reach for the sky and that’s what I’ve always talked to young people about is reaching for the sky… Go to your fullest potential and never let anyone tell you ‘No,’ that you cant do anything,” Wyche said.

Before entering the force, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps.