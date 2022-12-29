UPDATE 12/29 12:35 P.M.: The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire at Bimbo Bakeries on Wednesday night was accidental.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at the bakery on the 1900 block of Blue Hills Drive NE. Roanoke Fire-EMS says when they arrived they discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from a freezer in the bakery.

Crews say the fire was started from welding near the bakery.

Three people were treated for minor injuries.

Fire Marshal’s report damages are estimated at $2 million.

—

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS is reporting they are currently on the scene of a structure fire at a commercial facility. Workers on the scene have confirmed to WFXR the fire is at Bimbo Bakeries.

Firefighters say they were dispatched at approximately 8 p.m. to the 1900 block of Blue Hills Dr. NE for reports of a fire at a commercial facility. When they arrived the crews found heavy smoke and a fire that had been contained to a freezer inside the bakery.

(Photo: Rhian Lowndes/WFXR) (Photo: Rhian Lowndes/WFXR)

Roanoke Fire-EMS reports the fire is under control but crews are still on the scene working to put the fire out and ventilate the building. They say three people were evaluated for minor injuries but not transported to the hospital and no firefighters have been injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and WFXR has a crew on the scene working to get more information.