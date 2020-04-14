Feel a rumble in Hampton Roads? It wasn’t an earthquake

190921-N-AD372-039 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 21, 2019) Two F/A-18 Super Hornet Strike Fighters refuel during a fly over at the NAS Ocean Air Show. The 2019 The 2019 Air Show is the 60th annual airshow held onboard the installation. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Abraham Essenmacher/Released)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After having their houses shaken by high winds on Monday, people across Hampton Roads reported feeling a different kind of shaking on Tuesday.

People from the Southside up to the Peninsula say they felt their houses rumble around 10:30 a.m., reporting it felt like an earthquake or sonic boom.

While it’s still unclear if it was a sonic boom from a military jet at this time, we do know it wasn’t an earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey reports no earthquakes of any kind in Virginia or off the coast Tuesday.

WAVY has reached out to the Navy to confirm if it was one of their aircraft that caused the boom. Nearly a year ago, a NAS Oceana F-18 Super Hornet more than 30 miles off the coast caused a boom that was felt across the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

