Federal charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution against Michael Brown has been dismissed

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A federal charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution against accused murderer and military deserter Michael Alexander Brown has been dismissed, according to a filing with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia.

Brad Sellers, acting U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Virginia, said at a press conference last week that he expected the charge would be dropped.

An order of dismissal was dated Wednesday, Nov. 27, the same day as Brown’s capture in Franklin County.

Michael Alexander Brown is accused of murdering Rodney Brown, who was shot to death in Franklin County Nov. 9. Rodney Brown was the boyfriend of Michael Brown’s mother. He was also accused of deserting his post in the Marines.

A court filing requesting the dismissal said Brown was in the custody of Franklin County officials “to face state charges.”

It is still unknown if or when Michael Brown could face charges of deserting his post in the Marines.