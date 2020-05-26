Federal appeals court hearing Gavin Grimm transgender bathroom case Tuesday

FILE This Tuesday Aug. 25, 2015 file photo shows Gavin Grimm on his front porch during an interview at his home in Gloucester, Va. A U.S. appeals court has overturned a policy barring a transgender student from using the boys’ restrooms at his Virginia high school. A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court […]

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court is hearing arguments the case of a transgender man who sued a Virginia school board after he was barred as a student from using the boys’ bathrooms at his high school.

A judge ruled last year that the Gloucester County School Board had discriminated against Gavin Grimm. The school board has appealed and the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond hears arguments Tuesday.

The American Civil Liberties Union argues that the school board violated Grimm’s equal protection rights as well as federal policy against gender-based discrimination.

The school board’s lawyers argue that the law protects against discrimination based on gender, not gender identity.