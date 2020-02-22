FBI: Pittsburgh firefighter tried to meet 10-year-old for sex in Chesterfield

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (AP) — Federal documents filed in Virginia show a firefighter from Pennsylvania has been charged with trying to arrange a meeting for sex with a 10-year-old girl.

News outlets report that 50-year-old Brian Kosanovich of Pitttsburgh was arrested at a Midlothian restaurant on Tuesday by agents with the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force.



A federal complaint alleges the man had traveled there to meet and have sex with a woman he met online and her 10-year-old daughter.



The woman was actually an undercover FBI agent.



Kosanovich was charged with coercion and taking indecent liberties with children, among other counts. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

Police said he was immediately removed from duty and placed on unpaid administrative leave pending an administrative investigation.

