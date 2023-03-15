Close-up details of the inside of the windshield is cracked due to an accident with another vehicle, severely. (Getty Images)

STAFFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a 42-year-old man and his son died Tuesday after the man lost control of the car he was driving and crashed.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said Raymond Morgan Jr. was speeding on White Oak Road near Belle Plains Road when his car swerved into oncoming traffic and collided with a pickup truck around 7 p.m.

Morgan’s son, Raymond Morgan III, 19, was a passenger in the car. He died at the scene of the crash. Morgan Jr. died at the hospital.

Sheriff’s deputies neither the father nor son was wearing a seat belt.

Medics took the driver of the truck to the hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.