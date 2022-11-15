PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY/NBC) — The father of the student arrested in connection with the deadly shootings at UVA says the last time he spoke to his 22 year old son, he seemed paranoid.

Christopher Darnell Jones Sr. spoke with NBC News just hours after police arrested Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.

“He’s not a bad kid; he really isn’t. I just don’t know what happened; I wasn’t there. I don’t know what happened to cause all of this,” Jones Sr. told the reporter.

His father is in disbelief, though he also said that the last time he spoke with his son, he noticed something was off.

“He had some problems. Last time I talked to him he said some people was picking on him or whatever; he didn’t know how to handle it. I just told him, just go to school don’t pay ’em no mind, do what you’ve got to do,” Jones Sr. told NBC News.

Christopher Jones (Courtesy of Henrico County Sheriff’s Office)

Jones came to live with his father and grandmother in his high school years. He played football for Petersburg High and excelled both on the field and in the classroom.

“He was everybody’s friend, everybody loved Chris, especially when he flashed his TV smile,” his father said during the interview.

His father cannot comprehend what went wrong in the month since he last saw his son. “He was real paranoid. When I talked to him about something, he wouldn’t tell me everything.”

Jones Sr. said he would like to speak face-to-face now with his son and figure out what led to the shooting.

Three University of Virginia football players were killed in Sunday night’s violence. Two others were injured. Jones Jr. was arrested Monday in Henrico County, after a more than 12-hour manhunt.

In the meantime, Jones Sr. apologized to the victims and their families saying, “I don’t know what to say except I’m sorry on his behalf and I apologize.”