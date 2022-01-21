Father claims daughter was sexually assaulted at Prince William Co. school

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Father Jeff Darr speaks at the Prince William County School Board meeting on January 19, 2022.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A father is claiming his daughter was allegedly sexually assaulted, sharing an emotional plea at a Prince William County School Board meeting on Jan. 19.

Father Jeff Darr asked the school board during the public comment section about their sexual assault policy and how guidelines for conducting an investigation.

Board members advised him to reach out via email. Darr claimed the student who allegedly assaulted his daughter only received a one day suspension.

“That’s my daughter, and no one wants to do nothing about it. Suspend a boy for one day for improper touching…I don’t think that’s right,” said Darr. “Somebody needs to do something.”

WDVM spoke to Prince William County Police, who say they were aware of the incident that reportedly occurred at Hylton High School back in November. Police say the incident resulted in an assault charge and was handled through juvenile court services.

WDVM reached out to Prince William County Public Schools but did not receive a comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10