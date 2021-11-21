Father and son behind bars following domestic-related incident, multi-county police pursuit in northern VA

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM/WAVY) — A father and son duo are behind bars following a multi-county police pursuit in northern Virginia.

Early Sunday morning, deputies made the public aware that there was a large law enforcement presence near Patrick Henry College in Purcellville as they looked for two men.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said the men were involved in a pursuit that began in Frederick County and continued into Clarke County. The men were also possibly armed, according to deputies.

Officials say they ended their pursuit in Loudoun County and saw the vehicle exit in the Purcellville area from Route 7. They located the unoccupied vehicle shortly after on the campus of Patrick Henry College.

The two men, 65-year-old Kenneth Sencindiver and 24-year-old Kenneth Sencindiver II, were taken into custody Sunday morning.

Deputies added that the pursuit began as a domestic-related incident in Frederick County.