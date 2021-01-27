Farmville man wins Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle grand prize

Brian Butler started off the new year the best way possible — with a million dollars.

FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A Farmville man started off the new year the best way possible — with a million dollars.

Brian Butler said he didn’t initially intend to buy a Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle ticket. However, when he stopped at Sheetz at 2016 South Main Street in Farmville for gas and a drink, he decided to buy one on a whim.

“I just saw it pop up on the vending machine, so I bought one,” Butler said.

However, his impulse purchase ended up being one of the four $1 million winning tickets announced on New Year’s Day

“It’s overwhelming,” he said.

The Virginia Lottery said three other top-prize winning tickets were bough in Fredericksburg, Virginia Beach and Woodbridge. In addition, the stores which sold the winning tickets each received $10,000.