ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The public park Amazon renovated as part of its HQ2 development will play host to a farmers market beginning in June.

The market, run by EatLoco, which is based in Loudoun County, will be in the space, located at the corner of 13th Street South and South Eads Street, next to Amazon HQ2’s Met Park.

EatLoco operates farmers markets at three other locations in Northern Virginia:

One Loudoun, Atwater Drive, Ashburn

Loudoun Station, Central Station Drive, Ashburn

Brambleton, Olympia Drive, Brambleton

Similar to the other locations, the farmers market at Met Park will offer a variety of items to people, including fresh vegetables and fresh fruits, honey, meats, poultry, seafood, eggs, cheeses, plants, and flowers. Visitors also will find many different kinds of prepared foods, including sweet and savory items, as well as offerings from artisans and crafters.

Dan Hine, owner of EatLoco, said on EatLoco’s website:

When Amazon approached us back in August 2022 with this idea, we stepped up to the challenge by promising only the Best-of-the-Best Farmers, Food producers and Crafters for this one-of-a-kind, spacious venue. This game-changer location has a neighboring dog park, children’s park and plenty of table seating for eating and relaxing provided by our Sponsors. And yes, we have plans in the works for on-site entertainment to keep customers coming and staying longer. As always, we will do this the “EatLoco” way. Well marketed, professionally managed, and of course extremely well attended. Dan Hine, Founder and CEO, EatLoco, LLC

The website says EatLoco expects to have more than 80 vendors at its farmers market at Met Park which will open on June 24. People will be able to visit it any Saturday between then and November 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vendors who are interested in being part of the farmers market will find information to apply here.

Although Amazon said it was putting a pause on Phase 2 of its campus in Arlington, a spokeswoman said in April that the company was on schedule to welcome more than 8,000 employees to HQ2, with at least some preparing to move into Met Park at that time.