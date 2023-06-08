RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The family of the two victims killed in Tuesday’s mass shooting in Richmond addressed the media Wednesday, remembering their loved ones as two “loving” people with “hearts of gold.”

Datrell Glover, the aunt of 18-year-old Shawn Jackson, spoke in the parking lot of Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in Richmond, thanking the city’s police department, first responders and people who have shared prayers and donations.

Jackson and his stepfather, 36-year-old Lorenzo Smith, were both killed in a mass shooting outside the city’s Altria Theater not long after Jackson walked the stage at the theater during Huguenot High School’s graduation.

“Something that was so special and supposed to be a happy moment for all of us ended as a tragedy,” Glover, who is also Smith’s sister-in-law, said Wednesday evening.

With other mourners standing behind her, Glover remembered them both as “loving,” hard-working people with “hearts of gold.”

Glover said that Jackson loved music and had a smile that could light up a whole room. He wanted to be a music producer one day but sadly, that day will now never come.

“They said when he walked off the stage nothing but smiles, he had no idea his life was going to end that day,” Glover said.

Smith is remembered as a wonderful father who you could talk to about anything. He was also an Army veteran with a big love for food.

“If it’s a big plate on the table, you know, it’s Lorenzo’s…like he loved he loved to eat,” Glover said.

Glover also says the family loved to go on cruises together. The last time she saw Smith, they were all talking about their next trip.

“If I knew that he was going to be gone, I would have hugged him a little longer,” Glover said.

The shooting left several others hurt, including five who were also shot. A suspect was arraigned Wednesday morning on two counts of second-degree murder.

As the family remembers their loved ones, they are begging anyone with information to come forward.

Glover also claimed that there was another shooting suspect, pleading with them to turn themselves in to the police. A Richmond police spokeswoman clarified that police are not looking for a second shooter, but that it “remains an open and fluid investigation.”

A prayer vigil has been scheduled for Sunday, June 11 at 4 p.m. in Monroe Park.