Family of fallen Capitol Police officer calls on Virginians to get COVID-19 vaccine: ‘This woke me up’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- A 33-year veteran of the Virginia Division of Capitol Police died of COVID-19 on Tuesday after narrowly missing his chance to get a potentially life-saving shot.

Now, his family hopes his passing will be a reminder to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously, even as the country turns a hopeful corner.

Master Officer Woodrow W. “Buddy” Dowdy III first joined Capitol Police in 1987. He later became a mentor to younger officers and a member of the honor guard.

However, he was best known by governors, legislators, reporters and visitors to the State Capitol for his warm welcomes at Post 1.

“Buddy was the face of Capitol Square to many people. This is the main entrance,” said Capitol Police Spokesperson Joe Macenka. “You would walk away and think ‘that was the nicest person I’ve ever met.'”

Pam and I are devastated by the passing of Virginia Capitol Police Master Officer Buddy Dowdy. One of the friendliest officers on Capitol Square, his warm demeanor will be deeply missed. Our prayers are with his wife, family, colleagues, and all who loved him. https://t.co/UHB041i3Gh — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) March 9, 2021

On Wednesday, flowers and a note commemorating his bright smile were left on the guard house. The Virginia Department of General Services removed the lock as a gift for his family–a tribute from the place Dowdy considered a second home.

“He was very proud of the fact that he had gone 33-plus years and hardly ever missed a day of work because of sickness so that should send a message,” Macenka said.





On Tuesday, Dowdy died at the age of 60 while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Dowdy’s son, Wilson, told 8News that his dad had been scheduled to take a COVID-19 vaccine but he had to cancel it because of a severe bacterial infection. Wilson said he was out of the hospital and beginning to recover when he developed coronavirus symptoms late last week.

“I am never going to forget my father Buddy Dowdy. He gave me everything and he is the only reason why I’m here today,” Wilson said. “He was one of the most genuine individuals you could ever meet.”

Dowdy’s death comes about two weeks after many Capitol Police officers received their final vaccine, according to Macenka.

Law enforcement are among the essential workers eligible under Phase 1b in Virginia but it wasn’t immediately clear on Wednesday whether every officer who wants a shot has had the opportunity to get one.

The Virginia Department of Health is not currently tracking this data. Neither is the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police but spokesperson Dana Schrad said, anecdotally, she knows some officers have been hesitant, especially in more rural areas.

Dowdy’s family hopes his death will serve as a warning for vaccine skeptics.

“Before all this happened, I wasn’t going to get my shot but now as soon as I can I’m going to make sure I get it. This definitely woke my up,” said Noah Shope, Dowdy’s nephew.

“What if my brother was able to get that first shot?” said his sister Karen Shope. “If he had gotten it, this probably wouldn’t have happened.”