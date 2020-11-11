Family holds vigil for 28-year-old killed in shooting in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — As investigators search for who killed Delvontae Boone, the Franklin community lit a candle Tuesday night in the 28-year-old’s memory.

Investigators say someone shot and killed Boone on Oak Street early Sunday morning.

On Tuesday night, his family asked for someone to come forward with information and help ease the family’s grief.

“People talk about black lives matter. Does it really matter? You really have to think about it. You really have to wake up. We’ve really got to matter,” Boone’s cousin told 10 On Your Side.

Boone’s cousin says the family was very close, and they are all hurting after his death.

If anyone has information about this crime, they are asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599.

