Falls Church, Virginia approves gun ban on government property

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — A city in Virginia voted a new ordinance into effect that bans guns on government property.

The Falls Church City Council voted 6-0 to prohibit carrying firearms on government property. Carrying a firearm will be considered a Class 1 misdemeanor with a $2,500 fine, 12 months of jail time, or both.

City manager Wyatt Shields says this ordinance was a long time coming for the community. “The basic rationale is that the city council has long held the view that it’s not appropriate for people to carry firearms into the library, community center city hall or in a city park, and the new ordinance reflects that,” he said.

The exceptions to the ordinance apply to military personnel, sworn or retired law enforcement officers, and private security personnel.

The ordinance is set to take effect on Nov. 1 to allow proper time for signage regarding the new law to be posted.

Latest News

MORE NEWS ON WDVM