Fall semester start dates, reopening info for local colleges, universities

Students move into William and Mary during the COVID-19 pandemic (Cortez Grayson/WAVY-TV)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — With the pandemic impacting the education system and learning platforms, colleges and universities across Hampton Roads are adapting and modifying schedules for the fall semester — many are pushing the start date to later than originally anticipated.

Here is everything we know about scheduling, safety precautions, start dates, and available learning platforms.

Christopher Newport University

Start date: August 29

CNU President Paul Trible delayed the fall semester by two weeks to start on August 29. Options are available for students who do not want to be in an in-person learning environment.

Read more on class options and move-in contracts here.

Hampton University

Start date: August 10

Out of caution for the health and safety of students and faculty, the university will provide remote learning only for the first semester of the 2020-2021 academic year.

Read more on the schedule, preparations, and precautions here.

Norfolk State University

Start date: August 26

Norfolk State University plans to give a COVID-19 test to every student who is returning to campus this fall — and therefore is delaying the in-person return to campus to give more time. The semester will still start on time on August 26, but faculty and students will have remote classes for the first two weeks.

Read more on safety precautions, the academic calendar, and other requirements here.

Old Dominion University

Start date: August 29

The university rescheduled the first day of classes for August 29 after considering the current COVID-19 trends in Hampton Roads and in light of Gov. Ralph Northam’s recently-adopted restrictions in Executive Order 68, which limits the size of gatherings among other things.

Rappahannock Community College

Start date: August 24

The full RCC reopening plan can be found here.

Regent University

Start date: August 24

Regent University’s reopening plan for the fall 2020 semester received approval and praise from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV). The plan “contains the 26 components required to be addressed by Virginia’s ‘Higher Education Reopening Guidance,’ and therefore, is complete and in compliance with the Commonwealth’s expectations,” said SCHEV officials.

Read the full “Regent Ready: COVID-19 Preparedness Plan” here.

Tidewater Community College

Start date: August 24



Tidewater Community College will resume a full schedule of classes this fall with some face-to-face instruction in compliance with state and federal health guidelines. The fall 2020 semester begins August 24 and concludes December 18.

Read more on safety precautions and requirements in-person here. Read more on remote and hybrid course availability here.

Thomas Nelson Community College

Start date: August 19

A majority of TNCC fall courses are online. Courses will be in one of three formats: synchronous online, asynchronous online, and hybrid.

Synchronous online courses have a meeting pattern listed when the synchronous online instruction will take place. In a synchronous class, attendance at the scheduled sessions is required.

Asynchronous online courses will not have a meeting pattern listed and will not require students to meet at any specified time.

Hybrid delivery will only be offered in a few courses and only as health regulations allow.

Read more on the reopening plan here.

William & Mary

Start date: August 19

Wiliam & Mary President Katherine Rowe also announced the change in plans for students returning to campus on Friday. Students began remote undergraduate classes on August 19.

Read more here.

Virginia Wesleyan

Start date: August 24

The semester begins Monday, August 24 — two days earlier than the regularly scheduled date — and will work on a condensed timeline that includes more remote and virtual instruction.

Read more on the schedule, plans with athletics, and move-in information here.

