FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Firefighters at a station in Reston were quick to take action when a couple came to them needing help.

According to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, Isabelle Ahearn, a mother about to give birth, was on her way to the hospital around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, but went into labor before arriving.

The couple pulled into the parking lot of Station 25 on Wiehle Avenue in Reston and notified the crews inside of their situation.

The firefighters came out of the station and delivered the baby in the car as it sat in the parking lot. Ahearn and her newborn baby, named Ivy, were transported to the hospital afterwards.