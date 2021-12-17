Fairfax County Police Chief holding 1:15 p.m. news conference to discuss possible serial killer in Virginia

Fairfax County Police released this photo on Dec. 17, 2021 of a wooded area in the 2400 block of Fairhaven Avenue where human remains were found Wednesday. (Photo courtesy: Fairfax County Police)

FAIRFAX, Va. (WAVY) – Fairfax County Police plan to announce evidence of a possible serial killer in Virginia, after the bodies of four victims have been found since August.

Fairfax Police Chief Kevin Davis and Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner and other officials will provide details of the investigation during a Friday afternoon news conference.

The most recent case involves human remains found Wednesday in a container near a Target shopping cart in a wooded area of Fairfax County.

Police released an image of that crime scene Friday.

MEDIA ALERT: Chief Davis to announce evidence of an alleged serial killer in Virginia. https://t.co/HKHmsfsl37 pic.twitter.com/yxEDbStSgR — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) December 17, 2021

