Fairfax County Police Chief holding 1:15 p.m. news conference to discuss possible serial killer in Virginia

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fairfax County Police released this photo on Dec. 17, 2021 of a wooded area in the 2400 block of Fairhaven Avenue where human remains were found Wednesday. (Photo courtesy: Fairfax County Police)

FAIRFAX, Va. (WAVY) – Fairfax County Police plan to announce evidence of a possible serial killer in Virginia, after the bodies of four victims have been found since August.

Fairfax Police Chief Kevin Davis and Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner and other officials will provide details of the investigation during a Friday afternoon news conference.

The most recent case involves human remains found Wednesday in a container near a Target shopping cart in a wooded area of Fairfax County.

Police released an image of that crime scene Friday.

The news briefing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. and will be live streamed on this page. Look for the live player closer to that time.

This is breaking news. Stay with WAVY for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10