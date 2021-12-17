Fairfax County Police Chief holding 1:15 p.m. news conference to discuss possible serial killer in Virginia

FAIRFAX, Va. (WAVY) – Fairfax County Police plan to announce evidence of a possible serial killer in Virginia, after the bodies of four victims have been found since August.
Fairfax Police Chief Kevin Davis and Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner and other officials will provide details of the investigation during a Friday afternoon news conference.
The most recent case involves human remains found Wednesday in a container near a Target shopping cart in a wooded area of Fairfax County.
Police released an image of that crime scene Friday.
The news briefing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m.
