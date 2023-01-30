FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A man died after a stabbing at an apartment in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County Sunday night.

The Fairfax County Police Department said emergency dispatchers received a call from a teenage boy who said he stabbed his mother’s boyfriend who was assaulting her.

When officers got to the apartment in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Ave. shortly before 10 p.m., they found all three there. Medics took the man who’d been stabbed to the hospital where he died.

Police took the teenage boy into custody.

Detectives were investigating the full circumstances that led up to the stabbing, including whether the information they initially were given was accurate.