RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY/WRIC) — If you are part of Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), you could benefit from emergency allotments this month.
These extra funds will only be given to eligible households who are not already receiving the maximum allotment as part of their regular monthly benefit.
The Virginia Department of Social Services said the emergency allotments will be automatically loaded onto EBT cards on January 16.
The emergency allotments raise existing SNAP households’ monthly allotment to the maximum allowable based on the household size as follows:
|Household Size
|48 States and DC
|1
|$204
|2
|$374
|3
|$535
|4
|$680
|5
|$807
|6
|$969
|7
|$1,071
|8
|$1,224
|Each additional person
|$153
For further questions regarding SNAP benefits, you can contact your local department of social services or visit CommonHelp at commonhelp.virginia.gov.
Latest News
- More Than a Pharmacy
- Extra SNAP benefits hitting EBT cards on Jan. 16
- 1st person in US to receive coronavirus vaccine gets final dose
- Dollar Tree in Hampton robbed Monday night
- NC COVID-19 Jan. 5 update: Nearly 3,800 hospitalized, Cooper mobilizes National Guard in vaccination aid, percent positivity at 16.2%