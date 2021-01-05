Extra SNAP benefits hitting EBT cards on Jan. 16

Virginia

by: , Keyris Manzanares

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY/WRIC) — If you are part of Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), you could benefit from emergency allotments this month.

These extra funds will only be given to eligible households who are not already receiving the maximum allotment as part of their regular monthly benefit.

The Virginia Department of Social Services said the emergency allotments will be automatically loaded onto EBT cards on January 16.

The emergency allotments raise existing SNAP households’ monthly allotment to the maximum allowable based on the household size as follows:

Household Size 48 States and DC
1$204
2$374
3$535
4$680
5$807
6$969
7$1,071
8$1,224
Each additional person$153

For further questions regarding SNAP benefits, you can contact your local department of social services or visit CommonHelp at commonhelp.virginia.gov.

Latest News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10