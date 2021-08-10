Extra SNAP benefits for eligible Virginians coming on Aug. 16

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Social Services has confirmed that eligible SNAP households will receive emergency allotment benefits this month.

The benefits will be loaded onto Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards Monday, Aug. 16.

This is separate from the additional P-EBT benefit that will be distributed to all children who qualified for free or at reduced price meals during the 2020-2021 school year, which was announced yesterday.

According to an email from VDSS at the end of July, these emergency allotment benefits are tied to the Public Health Emergency (PHE) and require that the agency request approval each month from the United States Department of Agriculture.

The emergency allotments raise existing SNAP households’ monthly benefit amount to the maximum allowable based on the household size as follows:

Household Size 48 States and DC 1 $234 2 $430 3 $616 4 $782 5 $929 6 $1,114 7 $1,232 8 $1,408 Each additional person $176

Emergency allotment benefits are available to current SNAP households only and do not apply to

Pandemic EBT recipients.

For additional information regarding SNAP, how to apply and other assistance programs, visit dss.virginia.gov/benefit/.