RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia has extended the deadline for Veteran’s to apply to receive their PACT Act Benefits from Aug. 9 to Aug. 14.

Veterans and survivors who apply or submit their intent to file for PACT ACT benefits by 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 14 will be eligible to have the benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022 — the same day President Joe Biden signed the PACT ACT into law. Veterans are encouraged to apply by visiting VA.gov/PACT.