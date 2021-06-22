Expedition to explore plateau, shipwrecks off Atlantic coast

Map showing the operations area (orange polygon) and approximate expedition track lines for the ROV shakedown expedition (black line) and the 2021 North Atlantic Stepping Stones: New England and Corner Rise Seamounts expedition (yellow line). Exploratory mapping and ROV work will focus on the New England Seamounts and Corner Rise Seamounts offshore of the eastern United States. Image courtesy of the NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research.

An expedition is underway that will explore unmapped areas off the U.S. Atlantic Coast.

The Charlotte Observer reports that scientists are particularly interested in an underwater plateau that sits about 440 miles off Virginia. But they’re also prepared to find undiscovered shipwrecks between North Carolina and Rhode Island.

The expedition is being conducted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It is set to finish up June 27.

The deep sea anomaly off Virginia’s coast is known as the Caryn Seamount. It rises about 6,500 feet over an otherwise flat section of ocean floor. The team also intends to collect images and data on shipwrecks using new equipment that is being tested.