Exmore Police: Person dumped deer carcasses on private property

EXMORE, Va. (WAVY) — The Exmore Police say they are trying to help identify a person who has dumped deer carcasses on a resident’s private property.

The department released two black-and-white photos of a small white pickup truck pulling up in a cleared area near some trees. One of the photos shows a person at the tailgate of the truck.

Anyone who has information on the person or truck is asked to message the police department. All messages will be kept private and anonymous.

Tune in to WAVY News 10 for more coverage and stay up-to-date through the WAVY News App and on WAVY.com.