Executive order expands who can practice medicine in Virginia during COVID-19 crisis

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam signed a new executive order on Friday that expands who can practice medicine in Virginia during the coronavirus pandemic.

Executive Order 57 authorizes the following people to practice medicine in Virginia until June 10:

  • Out-of-state licensed healthcare providers
  • Medical residents
  • Medical interns
  • Some senior medical students
  • Nurse practitioners without a practice agreement

The executive order lays out the framework in which each type of medical professional can operate in Virginia during the COVID-19 crisis, including the amount of supervision those working with a temporary training license may need.

The executive order also expands telehealth by allowing licensed medical professionals who are out of state to continue to treat their patients who live in Virginia.

