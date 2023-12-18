NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Even though Virginia’s economy grew in 2023, Old Dominion University’s State of the Commonwealth Report shows a worrying trend for the commonwealth’s future.

ODU’s ninth annual report found that Virginia’s economy continued to grow in 2023 and that a record number of people were employed and in the labor force.

While this is good news, the report also shows that Virginia’s economic growth lagged behind states like North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.

More specifically, cities like Richmond, which saw a growth of 5.9% and Hampton Roads with a growth of 1.2% are behind cities like Raleigh, North Carolina with a 9.9% growth, Charleston, South Carolina with a 10.2% growth and Jacksonville, Florida with a 10.9% growth.

“The Virginia economy should grow in 2024, but work remains to be done to match the economic performance of our peers,” said Robert M. McNab, director of the Dragas Center and lead author of the report.

The report also found that there are more people leaving Virginia than there are people moving here, which has not been seen since 2015.

“Slowing population growth (or an outright decline in the resident population) may be a warning sign about a state’s future economic prospects as residents may be ‘voting with their feet’ and seeking improved economic opportunities elsewhere in the country,” the report states.

Even with a record number of 4.6 million people in the labor force in October, Virginia was shown to have more job openings this past year than it did unemployed people.

According to the report, in September, 100,000 Virginians quit their jobs and about 117,000 were unemployed, while around 263,000 job openings were reported.

“While this is not a problem unique to the commonwealth, we need to move forward with policies to improve labor force participation,” McNab said.

McNab states that the report is able to provide an opportunity to find solutions to the challenges that lay ahead, providing a list of ways to help the commonwealth grow in the future: Ensuring that Virginia’s college graduates have the skills to meet the needs of employers.

Investing in mental health, childcare and health insurance to improve labor force participation and quality of life.

Addressing the opioid crisis and the lingering impacts of the pandemic on student learning.

Putting money into infrastructure projects that promote growth across the state.

The report is broken into five chapters, including: Virginia’s Economy Grows, but Questions Linger about the Future : Economic activity increased in 2022 and 2023, a record number of Virginians were at work or looking for work and labor force participation increased, but Virginia is growing slower than the nation.

: Economic activity increased in 2022 and 2023, a record number of Virginians were at work or looking for work and labor force participation increased, but Virginia is growing slower than the nation. A Recovery in Progress: Virginia’s GO Virginia Regions : The economic fate of the commonwealth looks increasingly split.

: The economic fate of the commonwealth looks increasingly split. Virginia is for Veterans : Approximately one in 10 Virginia adults is a military veteran, only ranking behind Alaska.

: Approximately one in 10 Virginia adults is a military veteran, only ranking behind Alaska. Death and Dying in Virginia : There is a growing demand for hospice care by Medicare beneficiaries.

: There is a growing demand for hospice care by Medicare beneficiaries. Virginia’s Hotel Industry Grows, but Change is Coming: This chapter assesses the performance of the commonwealth’s hotel industry and discusses the challenges it faces in 2024 and beyond.

To read the entire report, as well as previous reports, view the pdf here.