Sotelo was captured Thursday afternoon by Mexican authorities.

GUERRERO, Mex. (WRIC) — A Virginia inmate on the lam from Piedmont Regional Jail was captured by Mexican authorities Thursday afternoon.

According to the FBI, Alder Marin Sotelo was captured at approximately 1 p.m. in the Mexican state of Guererro.

The FBI said they are still working to reconstruct his movements since escaping from Piedmont Regional Jail on April 30. They also have not yet located Sotelo’s escape vehicle, a 2003 red Ford Mustang.

