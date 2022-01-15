‘End time oppression’ Delegate introduces bill to abolish daylight saving time in Virginia

FILE – In this Oct. 30, 2008, file photo, Electric Time Company employee Dan Lamoore adjusts the color on a 67-inch square LED color-changing clock at the plant in Medfield, Mass. As most U.S. residents prepare to “fall back,” a special Massachusetts commission, examining the possibility of year-round daylight savings time, plans to release its final recommendations. But it’s unlikely the state would shift from the Eastern to the Atlantic Time Zone anytime soon — if at all. Daylight Savings Time ends Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, at 2 a.m. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — On the third day of the General Assembly session, Delegate Nick Freitas (R-Culpeper) has introduced a bill that will end the practice of observing daylight saving time in Virginia.

HB 303 “Exempts Virginia from observing daylight saving time, thereby making Eastern Standard Time the standard time in Virginia year-round.”

Currently, the only parts of the United States that do not observe daylight saving are Hawaii, Arizona (excluding the Navajo Nation), and the overseas territories of Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The idea for daylight saving time originally came supposedly came from Ben Franklin as a joke in an anonymous letter penned to The Journal of Paris. The practice was originally implemented for World War I as an energy-saving measure and was permanently brought back on the federal level with the Uniform Time Act of 1966. It took just one year for Hawaii and two years for Arizona to pass legislation exempting themselves from the practice.

A report done by the U.S. Department of Energy in 2008 determined that the practice of daylight saving resulted in an insignificant reduction in energy consumption.

HB 303 is currently awaiting assignment to a committee.