EMPORIA, Va. (WAVY) — A 24-year-old man is facing charges after an infant died three days after being taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Emporia police said 24-year-old Shatez Damaur-Quadre Franklin, of Emporia, is charged with malicious wounding, aggravated sexual battery, and felony child neglect.

He is being held in jail without bond, police said.

Emporia police officers responded to Bon Secours Hospital in Emporia on Monday after a 5-month-old infant was taken to the hospital with injuries to their face.

Officers, detectives, the Family Violence Sexual Assault Unit and the Department of Social Services launched an investigation due to the seriousness of the baby’s injuries.

The infant was then taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond because their injuries were severe.

Doctors and forensic nurses worked with Emporia investigators.

After the preliminary investigation, Franklin was arrested and taken to jail.

Police said the infant died from their injuries Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending, police said.

Police Chief Ricky Pinksaw released a statement Thursday: “Let our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this child in this sad time. Also, keep our officers in your thoughts and prayers as this is a difficult investigation for them as well. Thanks to the excellent teamwork exhibited by Emporia Police, Family Violence Sexual Unit and Department of Social Services.