Emergency SNAP benefits promised in Virginia for mid-August

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will release emergency benefits to participants on Aug. 16, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Social Services. Emergency benefits will be automatically uploaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer cards.

The emergency benefits are part of an ongoing effort from the VDSS to assist households in meeting their nutritional needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the release, SNAP participants who do not already qualify for maximum monthly benefits are eligible for the emergency benefits. These additional benefits have been provided every month since March but are not guaranteed to continue past this month.

The possibility of future emergency benefits will be determined by the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service.

