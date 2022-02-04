Emergency SNAP benefits extended through February

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food stamps in West New York, N.J. The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families—the largest single increase in the program’s history. Starting in October 2021, average benefits for food stamps (officially known as the SNAP program) will rise more than 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will continue releasing emergency allotments of benefits to eligible households in February.

The additional benefits will be loaded automatically onto eligible EBT cards on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

The extra money for food and other necessities is available as a result of a public emergency declaration. You can find out how much you qualify for based on your household size using the chart below:

To apply for benefits online, visit the Department of Social Services website or visit the CommonHelp portal.