Emergency crews respond train derailment in Roanoke County — 26 cars derailed heading to Norfolk

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Local emergency crews responded to a train derailment in Roanoke County Friday night.
The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. along Barley Drive.
According to a representative from Norfolk Southern, 26 rail cars derailed. No one on the train crew was injured and no hazardous materials were involved.
The coal train was going from Weller to Norfolk, Virginia.
Multiple agencies are on scene coordinating cleanup and recovery efforts.
The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.
