Emerald Isle reports drowning of Virginia man on Monday

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town of Emerald Isle said a man from Virginia drowned at one of the beaches there on Monday.

Joshua Paul Bishop, 36, of Roanoke, Va., died Monday at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City around 3 p.m. He was transported there after lifesaving efforts were initiated on the scene by emergency responders, town officials said in a press release.

Emerald Isle Emergency Services responded to a call at 2001 Ocean Drive at 1:48 p.m. Monday, regarding a man in the water who needed assistance. Shortly after, officials said Bishop was pulled from the water with the assistance of fire department personnel and two Ocean Rescue lifeguards.

