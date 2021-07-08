Elsa: Some Virginia State Parks close in anticipation of storm’s effects

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Some Virginia State Parks have closed Thursday due to anticipated high winds and potential flash flooding from Tropical Storm Elsa.

These parks closed at 8 a.m. Thursday:

• False Cape, Virginia Beach

• First Landing, Virginia Beach

• Kiptopeke, Northampton County

• Belle Isle, Lancaster County

• Machicomoco, Gloucester County

• Westmoreland, Westmoreland County

Reopening will be on a park-by-park basis depending on potential damage. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain at times and gusts around 40 mph, with rain starting in Hampton Roads around lunchtime. Between about 8-11 p.m. the center of the storm will move north/northwest of Hampton Roads.

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation says guests with reservations affected by the closures will be refunded in part or in full, respectively, depending on if they return once operations resume or choose to leave early altogether. Affected reservations can also be eligible for transfer to future stays.

For reservation help, go to https://virginiastateparks.reserveamerica.com/ or call 800-933-PARK (7275).