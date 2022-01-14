Electric chair, other execution tools donated to Virginia Museum of History and Culture (photos: Office of the Governor)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Governor Ralph Northam announced that several items used to execute people in Virginia were being transferred to the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Richmond.

“This action closes the era of state-sponsored execution in Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “The Commonwealth asked the Museum to accept these items, as they have the curatorial expertise to appropriately manage and interpret such materials.”

After executing more than 1,300 people, Northam signed legislation to end the use of the death penalty in March 2021. Virginia was the 23rd state to abolish the death penalty and the first one in the south.

At the time, Northam said the death penalty has been disproportionately applied to Black people and is the product of a flawed judicial system that doesn’t always get it right. Since 1973, more than 170 people around the country have been released from death row after evidence of their innocence was uncovered, he said.

“The Commonwealth’s history of using capital punishment is an important part of history, and the Museum is focused on telling Virginia’s full and true story for future generations,” Northam added.

Officials say the 114-year-old electric chair was used to execute 267 people. It was originally installed at the Virginia State Penitentiary on Spring Street near downtown Richmond in 1908 and later was moved to Greensville Correctional Center.

It remained there until earlier this week.

In addition, the Commonwealth donated the medical gurney used for executing people by lethal injection, along with other tools used to carry out executions, including leather straps.

The following items were donated:

Item Description Serial No. Quantity Phillips Heart Monitor Heart Monitor Model M3536A US00327726 1 Eden Heart Monitor Heart Monitor Model IM50 333153-M17602270057 1 Eden Heart Monitor Heart Monitor Model IM50 333152-M15304290007 1 Wooden Partition Partition Used For Lethal Injections None 1 Curtain Blue Partition Curtain Used For Lethal Injections None 1 Medical Gurney Gurney Model 600 6367T 1 Resistor Bank Test Equipment for Electric Chair None 1 Execution Chair Execution Chair – Oak None 1 Base Base for Chair Mounted to Floor None 1 Wall Phone Wall Phone – Red None 1 Wall Switch Wall key-switch for Warden None 1 Control Panel Unit Controls for Electrocution Execution None 1 Aluminum Pot Large Pot for soaking sponges None 1 Aluminum Pot Small Pot for soaking sponges None 1 Aluminum Strainer Draining of Sponges None 1 Indicator Lights/Switch Carlon Indicator Lights None 1 Leg Straps Leg straps for gurney None 14 Chest Strap Chest strap for Gurney None 2 Ankle Strap Ankle Strap for Gurney With Key None 2 Thigh Straps Thigh Straps for Gurney None 2 Keys Spare Keys for Ankle Straps None 4 Natural Sponges Sponges for Contact Points None 3 Face Mask Leather Face Mask None 4 Leg Strap Leg Contact None 1 Spare Contact Spare Contacts None 2 Spare Spring Straps Spare Springs None 4 Rubber Electrical Gloves 1 Pair None 1 Leather Gloves 2 Pair None 2 Red Rubber Gloves 3 Pair None 3 Copper Helmet Head Contact None 1 120 Grit Sand Paper Cleaning None 3 Emory Cloth Cleaning None 1 Used Toothbrush Cleaning None 1 Lemon Oil Cleaning None 1 Brasso Cleaning None 1 English Oil Cleaning None 1 Red Wall Phone Spare Phone None 1 Spare Leather Spare Leather None 1 Long Leather Strip Spare Strip for Helmet None 6 Short Leather Strip Spare Strip for Helmet None 7 Amplifier Amplifier for Sound- McGohan Electronics Model MSB103 None 1