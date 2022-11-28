GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — An elderly woman from North Carolina died after her car overturned during a crash in Greensville Sunday afternoon.
According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash around 4:20 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Moores Ferry Road and Webb Road.
State police say 73-year-old Daphne Deen Gibson, Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, was driving southbound on Moores Ferry Road when she lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway, struck a tree stump, and overturned.
State Police say Gibson was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. Neither alcohol nor speed contributed to the crash.
