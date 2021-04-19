EDVA commemorates 40th anniversary of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) is commemorating the 40th anniversary of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW).

From April 18–24, 2021, EDVA is sharing this year’s theme, “Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities.” They hope this messaging gets the community involved to help victims of crime.

“From seeking justice for victims of terrorism, human trafficking, child exploitation, and other violent and white-collar crimes, to enforcing the Americans with Disabilities Act, vindicating the rights of military service members and veterans, and securing restitution for the victims of financial fraud, we will stand with victims and ensure their voices are heard,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The Justice Department’s Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) leads communities throughout the country in their annual observances of NCVRW.

In the Eastern District of Virginia, events are being held all week to honor NCVRW:

For more information about this year’s NCVRW and how to assist victims in your own community, click here.

Stay with WAVY.com for NCVRW coverage throughout the week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10