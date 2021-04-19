EDVA commemorates 40th anniversary of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) is commemorating the 40th anniversary of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW).

From April 18–24, 2021, EDVA is sharing this year’s theme, “Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities.” They hope this messaging gets the community involved to help victims of crime.

“From seeking justice for victims of terrorism, human trafficking, child exploitation, and other violent and white-collar crimes, to enforcing the Americans with Disabilities Act, vindicating the rights of military service members and veterans, and securing restitution for the victims of financial fraud, we will stand with victims and ensure their voices are heard,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The Justice Department’s Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) leads communities throughout the country in their annual observances of NCVRW.

In the Eastern District of Virginia, events are being held all week to honor NCVRW:

A virtual training on Privacy, Protection, and Fairness: Why Crime Victims’ Rights Matter to Victims of Violence , hosted by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services on April 20.

, hosted by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services on April 20. The Unsung Heroes awards ceremony, hosted by the Virginia Office of the Attorney General on April 21 to recognize outstanding service and support to victims of crime in the Commonwealth.

hosted by the Virginia Office of the Attorney General on April 21 to recognize outstanding service and support to victims of crime in the Commonwealth. To commemorate the NCVRW this year, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia is holding a clothing drive to donate garments and toiletries to a local non-profit organization that assists women and children in crisis.

In addition, the National Crime Victims’ Rights Candlelight Vigil & 2-Mile Walk, hosted by the Stafford Country Sheriff’s Office, will be on April 23.

For more information about this year’s NCVRW and how to assist victims in your own community, click here.

