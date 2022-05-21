RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s unemployment rate stood at 3% from March to April, a 1.3% drop from the same point a year ago.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ household survey data shows that employers in the commonwealth added 13,600 jobs in April, according to the Virginia Employment Commission. In total, the number of employed Virginia residents grew by 19,605.

Virginia’s overall labor force participation rate — the proportion of residents age 16 and older employed or actively looking for work — rose slightly to 63.5%, almost a full percentage point higher than the end of 2021 and above the national rate of 62.2%.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his administration touted the job numbers on Friday, pointing to growth from February but noting that figures are still short of the levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have more than 60,000 Virginians working today than when I took office,” Gov. Youngkin said in a statement. “There’s more work to be done, Virginia is still thousands of jobs short of pre-pandemic levels. Our mission remains clear, continue making Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

The VEC added that employment grew in six of 11 major industry sectors and declined in three others. The largest gain during April was in education and health services, growing by 7,100 jobs.

