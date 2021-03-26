Eastern Virginia airports awarded funding for improvement projects

RALEIGH, NC – NOVEMBER 29: A scenic view of aircraft flying overhead photographed on November 29, 2010 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Aviation Board has awarded funding to 27 airports across the state, including five in eastern Virginia.

The funding is part of $6.54 million announced Friday for 40 improvement projects that will help improve services at the airports,

“Public-use airports in Virginia are vital to the success of any region’s economic development efforts,” said Rod Hall, chairman of the Virginia Aviation Board. “Our investment in these 27 airports will only help the communities they serve.”

The airport receiving the most funding in this award cycle is Danville Regional Airport, which will get more than $1.1 million for taxiway and hangar site development projects.

“We had a terrific mix of small, medium and large improvement projects that went before the Board of Aviation. And the $6.54 million the Board approved is one of the largest awards ever to support general aviation regional, community and local service airports in Virginia,” Mark Flynn, director of the Virginia Department of Aviation, said.

Airports in eastern Virginia that are receiving funding include:

Accomack County Airport: Fuel Truck Containment Area – Environmental Coordination (CatEx) — $12,800 Runway 21 Turnaround (Design) — $6,000 Wetland Credits Reallocation – Runway 21 Turnaround (Design) — Amount of funding not available (scope change)

Hampton Roads Executive Airport: Taxiway Asphalt Repair (Patching, Milling, Crack Fill) — $15,447 Airport West Apron Taxiways Rehabilitation (Construction) — $40,000

Hummel Field: Airport Layout Plan Update — $35,990

Middle Peninsula Regional Airport: Pavement Repair (Runway, Taxiway, Fuel Farm, Apron, Parking Lot, and Hangar) — $24,035.00

Williamsburg-Jamestown Airport: T-Hangar #2 Site Preparation (Design) — $36,800