Eastern Shore Rural Health System receives $5.7 million in funding

ONANCOCK, Va. (WAVY) — Eastern Shore Rural Health System received $5,704,750 in funding Wednesday as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.



Congresswoman Elaine Luria made the announcement Wednesday. The funding is part of a $10 billion effort within the $1.9 trillion economic recovery package to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines and build vaccine confidence in hardest-hit and highest-risk communities.

“The American Rescue Plan is critical to expanding access to the vaccine, ending the pandemic, and securing the economic recovery for the Eastern Shore,” Congresswoman Luria said.

Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. has four medical centers within the region.

“Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. is grateful to receive more than $5.7 million through the American Rescue Plan Act to expand access to services to all residents of Virginia’s Eastern Shore,” said Eastern Shore Rural Health CEO Matthew Clay.



“Within the next few weeks we will be exploring opportunities to use these funds to better serve our community including providing care for vulnerable populations and combating COVID-19 vaccination hesitancy to get more residents vaccinated.”