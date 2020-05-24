Eastern Shore firefighters battle large blaze Saturday night

PAINTER, Va. (WAVY) — The Tasley Volunteer Fire responded with several other companies to a home fire near Painter Saturday night.

Fire crews posted on Facebook about the incident saying they received a call for the fire Harbor Lane at 9 p.m. Once on scene, they requested additional tankers after seeing the size of the fire.

The tankers arrived shortly after and officials say they were able to use water from a nearby creek to help put the fire out.

Fire crews from Tasley estimate one of their tankers used 25,000 gallons of water alone to battle the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

10 On Your Side has reached out to fire officials to see if the cause of the fire has been determined yet.

