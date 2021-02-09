Eastern District of Virginia Attorney’s Office recovers millions for victims in criminal and civil matters

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WAVY) — Officials with the Eastern District of Virginia Attorney’s Office (EDVA) announced on Monday that they recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for victims of criminal, civil, and asset forfeiture actions in 2020.

In total, $242 million was accounted for on behalf of crime victims and in civil matters where federal money was at stake.

Acting U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh says they fall into several different recovery types:

$22.3 million involved restitution for victims within EDVA’s criminal cases

$41.1 million was collected through civil actions and settlements where the federal government was a victim, such as defense procurement fraud, healthcare fraud, and qui tam (whistleblower) cases.

$167.9 million was recouped civilly in joint matters with EDVA and the Justice Department’s Civil Division or various Department litigating components

“Our criminal and civil recovery teams worked tirelessly during a very difficult year to make crime victims whole, use asset forfeiture to reclaim the illicit proceeds of crimes, and protect the public fisc. We will continue our firm commitment to preserving the principles of equality, equity, and justice for all as we uphold victims’ rights and protect our communities throughout 2021 and beyond,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh.

The U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, along with the department’s litigating divisions, are responsible for enforcing and collecting civil and criminal debts owed to the federal government and criminal debts owed to federal crime victims. EDVA reminds community members that the law requires defendants to pay restitution to victims of certain federal crimes who have suffered a physical injury or financial loss.

The largest civil collections were from affirmative civil enforcement cases, in which the United States recovered government money lost to fraud or other misconduct or collected civil penalties imposed on individuals and/or corporations for violations of federal health, safety, civil rights, drug diversion, or environmental laws.

