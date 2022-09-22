RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Early in-person voting for the general election in Virginia will begin on September 23 and run until November 5.

According to a news release, registered voters who would like to vote early in person should go to the general registrar’s office for their registered jurisdiction, present their ID and cast a ballot.

Some jurisdictions may offer early in-person voting at satellite locations in addition to the general registrar’s office. Locations of general registrar’s offices can be found on the Virginia Department of Election’s website.

Early in-person voting will also be held on the two Saturdays proceeding Election Day.

Absentee ballots will also be mailed out on September 23 to military and overseas voters as well as those who applied to receive one. Registered voters can request an absentee ballot either in person, by mail, or online.

Absentee ballots must be postmarked no later than November 8.