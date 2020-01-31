Eagle that ‘fell from the sky’ in Accomack County had lead poisoning

Live Now
(Photo courtesy: Wildlife Center of Virginia)

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WAVY) — The Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro is treating a sick eagle from the Eastern Shore.

The bald eagle fell from the sky Friday in Accomack County.

The eagle was at a local wildlife rehabilitator before it was transferred to the wildlife center the next day.

Vets drew blood and determined the bird had high levels of lead.

They say it’s encouraging the eagle has survived so far — but his prognosis is still grave.

Lead poisoning can cause permanent neurological and cardiac damage in eagles.

