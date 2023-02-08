FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that detectives were able to keep $500,000 worth of drugs off the street after they arrested a man accused of bringing drugs into Fairfax County from out of state.

The Fairfax County Police Department said detectives found out that he was brining the drugs and stopped him when he drove into the county Tuesday night. When they searched his vehicle, they found:

63 pounds of marijuana

1,000 tins of multiple THC gummies

270 small jars of THC wax (2.5 grams each)

800 additional grams of THC wax

500 THC vape cartridges/pens

300 THC-infused drinks

Fairfax County Police Department

Following his arrest, a search warrant was executed at his home. Detectives said they rounded up:

13 pounds of marijuana flower

800 tins of THC gummies

1 pound of Psilocybin

50 jars (2.5 grams each) of wax

100 THC vape cartridge

$60,000 in U.S. currency

Fairfax County Police Department

The charges against the man are Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana (2 counts), Transportation of Marijuana into the Commonwealth of Virginia, and Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Narcotic.

The Fairfax County Police Department said he was held on a secure bond.