RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – If you were planning to get a driver’s license this weekend, you’ll have to pump the brakes.

Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) says an external system outage will make its driver’s license services unavailable Saturday, statewide. It’s part of required Verizon network maintenance.

Since service centers are closed on Sunday, they next opportunity you’ll have is Monday.

DMV customer service centers will be open for all other in-person services Saturday, including transactions involving identification cards.

The DMV says online renewal services will be available during the outage, but replacements can not be issued.

There are more than 50 transactions that can be made at the DMV online portal.