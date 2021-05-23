Driver charged after vehicle, carrying 5 passengers, overturns and catches on fire on I-64

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — State Police say 2 women had to be extracted from a vehicle after it ran off the roadway and caught on fire on I-64 in James City County overnight.

According to Virginia State Police, the call for the crash came in just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

Initial investigation revealed a 2012 Hyundai Veracruz, driven by 32-year-old Natoria Ann Walker, was traveling on the eastbound lanes of I-64 along with four other occupants when it ran off the roadway at mile marker 232, and struck several trees.



After striking the trees, state police say the vehicle overturned and caught on fire.

Three of the occupants inside the vehicle were able to escape, however, two women, including the driver, were entrapped inside.



Fire and EMS crews were able to extinguish the car fire and extract the two women. One was flown to a local hospital via nightingale and the other was taken by ground transportation.

State police say both women suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, later identified as 32-year-old Natoria Ann Walker, was charged with reckless driving/failure to maintain control of the vehicle, and not wearing a seatbelt.

This is breaking news and will be updated.