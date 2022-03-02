Driver arrested for DUI after vehicle strikes tree, catches on fire on New Kent Highway

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A driver was arrested after his vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a tree in New Kent County Wednesday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on the eastbound lanes of New Kent Highway at Crumps Hill Road.

State Police say the vehicle was attempting to make a left-hand turn into a driveway when it overcorrected and struck a tree.

The vehicle caught fire on impact, however the driver did not sustain any injuries. He was later arrested for driving under the influence.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash which is currently under investigation.