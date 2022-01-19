Don’t qualify for FAFSA? There is an alternative for Virginia students

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia students who don’t qualify for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) might be eligible for an alternate source of funding.

The Virginia Alternative State Aid (VASA) is an alternate source of funding for Virginians who are nonimmigrants, undocumented, have Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status or are otherwise ineligible to file the FAFSA.

Students who are interested in applying must meet the requirements to be considered a Virginia student, as well as demonstrate financial need and meet the requirements for the specific financial aid program.

One of the following must be met in order to be considered a Virginia student:

Those who complete a VASA application will be considered for state need-based financial aid; including the

Commonwealth Award, Virginia Guaranteed Assistance Program and more.

Officials say students should only complete the FAFSA OR VASA application, not both. Those who are not sure which to complete can complete a questionnaire.

For more information, you can read more on the VASA website.